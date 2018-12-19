Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood Added to Dolly Parton MusiCares Tribute Show

Dolly Parton is set to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year for 2019 with a ceremony on Feb. 8, two nights before the 2019 Grammy Awards, and the star-studded lineup has just expanded with a slew of new additions.

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been announced as performers on the broadcast, the Recording Academy shared on Dec. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Parton’s goddaughter, Cyrus was a shoo-in for the show, with the two women having worked together several times previously on multiple projects. Parton appeared on Cyrus’ Disney Channel show Hannah Montana and the two also collaborated on a song for the 26-year-old’s album Younger Now. They’ve also performed Parton’s hit “Jolene” together on multiple occasions, and Cyrus even performed a version of the track for her backyard sessions in 2012.

Perry previously performed with Parton at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, and Brooks and Yearwood join Parton as some of the biggest names in country music.

Previously announced performers include Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Mavis Staples. Songwriter and producer Linda Perry, who collaborated with Parton on the soundtrack for Netflix’s Dumplin’, will also perform, as will Parton herself during the evening’s finale.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish,” Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. “Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs.”

Parton’s MusiCares event will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 8 during Grammy Week. The star is the first person from the Nashville community to be awarded with the honor, and she is also being recognized for her work with her Dollywood Foundation.

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year,” the country icon said in a statement. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniel Boczarski