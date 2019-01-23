Mike Fisher Welcomes ‘Miracle Baby’ With Carrie Underwood to the World

Mike Fisher couldn’t be happier to welcome his son with Carrie Underwood, sharing a sweet message about the birth of his newborn on Instagram Wednesday.

The former Nashville Predators player shared a photo of himself cradling his son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, just hours after the couple announced the little one had been born Monday.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” he wrote alongside the photo. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

The American Idol alum first broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

The couple, also parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah, announced they were expecting a second child in August, with the “Cry Pretty” singer saying in a video shared to social media, “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

“This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us,” she continued.

After spending time with her newly-expanded family, Underwood will take both her sons on the road with her in May on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which she told The Tennessean previously was sure to be a challenge like she’s never faced before.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she said. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

