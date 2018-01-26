Midland Call Their Grammy Nomination ‘One of the Greatest Honors of Our Lives’

Midland is in the running for their first-ever GRAMMY Award, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for their chart-topping debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem,” from their freshman On the Rocks album. And the trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson say it’s just part of what is shaping up to be a whirlwind year.

“Getting nominated for a GRAMMY is already one of the greatest honors of our lives,” Wystrach tells All Access. “Then, we’ll have the Little Big Town The Breakers Tour, and we’ll be going to do C2C in London and play for the first time for a European audience. Apparently, Midland has really started to take off out in the UK and out in all of Europe, so that will be an amazing experience. And, we’re going to also be recording our second album at some point in 2018.”

Each of the guys in Midland admittedly took a lot of chances to form the band, unsure what the end result would be. But with the GRAMMY nod, their busy touring schedule, and a second Top 20 hit with “Make a Little,” they can finally begin to see the results of their hard work.

“It’s validation to what you’ve risked everything for,” says Wystrach. “We’ve — all three of us — put all the cards on the table. We put everything we had on this, and there wasn’t a backup plan. This had to work, you know, otherwise, what else I would have? Who knows, I might have had to go back and get that truck driving gig. So, it just feels amazing. The chance to do it with two of your best friends, it’s like a dream. We keep pinching ourselves, and I don’t know how many people get to make a living by doing what they love. It’s just like drinking life in through a fire hydrant.”

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City Sunday night, Jan. 28, at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.

