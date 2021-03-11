Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban to Host 2021 ACM Awards

✖

The 2021 ACM Awards have found their hosts, announcing on Thursday that Mickey Gutyon and Keith Urban will helm the annual show. This will be Urban's second year hosting, after he led the 2020 show in September, while Guyton will host for the first time and become the first Black woman to host the ACMs.

"I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light." During the 2020 show, Guyton became the first Black female solo artist to perform her own material during the ACMs, delivering a poignant performance of her song "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" accompanied by Urban on piano.

"Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him," Guyton said in a statement. "As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

Urban is nominated twice in the Music Event of the Year category for his duet with Pink, "One Too Many," and "Be A Light," his collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. Guyton received her second nomination in the New Female Artist of the Year category.

"Following Mickey’s groundbreaking and emotional performance featuring Keith Urban at last September’s ACM Awards, the producers knew that they would make a perfect hosting duo," ACM, dick clark productions and CBS in a joint statement. "Since then, Mickey had a stratospheric rise and Keith has continued to top the charts. They will make a dynamic pairing that captures the warmth, humor, and comfort that the fans are looking for, and join a legendary list of talented artists that have hosted the ACM Awards over the years."

The 2021 show, like the 2020 awards, will take place at three iconic venues in Nashville, broadcasting from the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry. The 2021 ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.