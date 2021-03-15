Mickey Guyton Says Backlash She Received After Criticizing Morgan Wallen Caused Her to Go Into Labor Early

✖

Mickey Guyton welcomed her son, Grayson, in February, and the singer recently revealed that she believes her baby boy was born early due to the stress on her system following online backlash she received. Earlier that month, Guyton was one of a small number of country stars who spoke up to decry Morgan Wallen after he was filmed using a racial slur outside his home in Nashville, and she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night that the negative response she received "cause me to go into early labor."

"The stress," she explained. "The day before I gave birth, I was literally in bed clinging to my mom and my husband because of how horrible it was." After interviewer Keltie Knight pointed out that people criticizing Guyton and, after her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, are more upset with the women for calling out racism than racism itself, the singer replied, "It says a lot." "It says a lot, that we have a lot of work to do," she continued. "Because I didn't do anything wrong. And [Markle] didn't do anything wrong by calling it out, but yet the hate that you get back for that, it's insane."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton)

The Texas native shared that "inclusion and lifting each other up really is the key for me" when it comes to moving forward. "And opening that door, not only banging on that door for myself, but holding that door open for others, no matter who that is," she said. "Holding that door open. And really lifting each other up. That's what 2021 is to me." 2021 is also Guyton's first year as a mom, which has changed "everything" for the 37-year-old.

"He's all I think about," she gushed. "And I just want the world to be better for him so that he doesn't have to go through what I went through and what many of us go through. The pain that we've gone through, I don't want him to have to go through that. So I'm going to fight for that." Baby Grayson is the first child for Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, and the singer told PEOPLE that "being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience."

"So far, I think he's going to be a very calm, independent child," she shared. "Like he definitely likes his autonomy. He's really sweet, he likes to eat. I think he's gonna be tall. He's really just a sweet, sweet baby."