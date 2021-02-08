Mickey Guyton Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Her First Child

✖

Mickey Guyton has given birth to her first child! She and her husband Grant Savoy announced on Monday that the two welcomed their baby boy into the world. The 37-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable photo of their son Grayson waddled in a blanket wearing an adorable hat.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done," she captioned the photo. "Welcome to the world Grayson! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning - Psalm 30:5." Several of her fans flooded the comment section showing their love and support for the singer on her next chapter. "The world is so much better with Grayson in it," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Congratulations!!!! I'm so happy for you guys!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton)

The country music singer announced in August that she was pregnant, telling her followers that her life "changed in an instant" after finding out she would be a mom. "My life completely changed in an instant," she wrote. "Literally nothing else matters. I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."

Guyton and Savoy got married in June 2017 and she recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how the sweet pair have been incredibly supportive towards one another during the pandemic and revealing the changes she's made in her life to benefit her overall mental health. "I have a great home base. My husband is very, very supportive of me," she said before adding that quitting drinking and focusing on songwriting has helped improve her "metal morale."

"Somewriting has helped my mental health," she confessed. "Writing about what's going on in the world today, it has been really like therapy for me. It really helps me just get it out and then I can move forward," she detailed before adding that her animals help in the process of staying calm as well. "And then I have a lot of fur animals all around my house."

The singer recently opened up about fellow country music singer Morgan Wallen after he used a racial slur outside of his Nashville home. Guyton was one of the first to condemn his speech demanding repercussions for his actions and noted that his video is a representation of a larger issue within the world of country music.