Maren Morris Reveals Vocals are Done for Her Sophomore Album

Maren Morris‘ first major label studio album, Hero, was released in 2016, and fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the country star.

According to Morris, that music is getting closer and closer, with the singer revealing on Twitter on Thursday that she has finished recording the vocals for her upcoming album, which she has dubbed MM2 on social media.

She accompanied the tweet with a collage of photos of herself in the studio.

Finished vocals on MM2. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/feKwQowOfp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 16, 2018

The 28-year-old previously offered a few hints on her upcoming project during an interview with Rolling Stone in May.

“I’m trying to get out of my comfort zone a little more on this album,” she said.

Morris tied the knot with singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd earlier this year and shared that her life experience in the years since recording her first album has definitely shaped her new music.

“I recorded my debut album when I was 24; I’m 28 now,” she said. “Doesn’t feel like that long ago, but a lot has happened in that chunk of time. I’m in a healthier headspace; I’m less judgmental of myself … Keith Urban has actually given me a lot of great advice. He’s like, “This is a snapshot of your life. It’s like a yearbook, so don’t overthink your second album. It’s just songs that reflect those years of time and then you move on and you make another album.”

Morris has also expanded musically since then as well, releasing “The Middle,” a collaboration with DJ Zedd and EDM duo Grey in January, with that song’s success giving her the confidence to experiment.

“You go in and record the songs that you love the s— out of and that’s the most important thing, and everything else comes secondary after that,” she added. “I think I’ve pushed a lot of the expectation and outside noise out of my brain.”

Morris has come a long way since winning Best New Artist at the CMA Awards in 2016. The Texas native reminisced about the moment after Hurd found her acceptance speech note card during a recent clean-out.

Ryan just found this cleaning out his truck. My notecard from when I won Best New Artist at the CMAs. I thought I lost it but it luckily survived the last 2 years. I’m proud I pretty much read all of it before my tears gave way. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yM41fxsUhz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 14, 2018

“Ryan just found this cleaning out his truck,” Morris tweeted, along with a picture. “My notecard from when I won Best New Artist at the CMAs. I thought I lost it but it luckily survived the last 2 years. I’m proud I pretty much read all of it before my tears gave way.”

The note card begins with Morris noting that she watched the 2015 ceremony from a bar, never dreaming she would be accepting an award the next year.

She followed that with a list of people to thank, including Hurd, before thanking “Tennessee for saving my life, Texas for giving me one.”

After her new album is released, we have a feeling Morris will find herself back on the awards stage in no time.

