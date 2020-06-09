Maren Morris Shares a Look at 'Mornings' With Baby Hayes

✖

Since becoming a mom in March with the arrival of her son Hayes, Maren Morris has kept fans updated on her baby boy, often sharing photos and videos of her little one. Her latest shot of her little one arrived on Tuesday, when the "My Church" singer posted a shot of Hayes reclining on an elephant-printed cushion with a giraffe toy in his hand. "Mornings now," she captioned the sweet snap.

On June 1, the proud mom posted a video on Twitter revealing that Hayes debuted his first "real smile." The quick clip saw Hayes lying on his back, looking at his mom as he slowly broke into a gummy smile, causing Morris to let out a laugh. "We had our first real smile today," the Texas native declared in her caption along with a crying emoji.

We had our first real smile today. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4LCfYizgmQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 2, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morris will have much more time than expected to spend at home with her son after she made the decision to move her upcoming RSVP: The Tour to 2021."In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP: The Tour to 2021," she told fans in a statement on social media last month. "These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality. Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you. M."

Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, recently told PEOPLE that the pandemic had not affected the couple's plans as far as spending time with their son just after his birth. "Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," he said. "It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows. We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."