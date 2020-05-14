Maren Morris Postpones 'RSVP: The Tour' to 2021

✖

Maren Morris announced on Thursday that she has postponed her RSVP: The Tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the news in a statement on social media. "In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP: The Tour to 2021," she began. All of the rescheduled dates will remain in their original venues and tickets will be valid at the door. For fans who would like a refund, the ticketing company will send details via email to all buyers.

"These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality," Morris continued. "Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you. M." The announcement also included a list of rescheduled dates that begin on April 30, 2021 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Morris was scheduled to begin the tour on June 5 in Boston along with her husband, Ryan Hurd, as her opener on select dates along with James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith. The trek was to run through October. RSVP: The Tour is in support of Morris' award-winning album GIRL, which was released in March 2019. The title track of the record and its second single, "The Bones," both went to No. 1, and Morris recently released the album's third single, "To Hell and Back," to radio. During the coronavirus pandemic, Morris performed for One World: Together at Home, which was her first performance since giving birth to her son, Hayes, in March.

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," Hurd recently told PEOPLE. "It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows. We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."

On May 8, the Texas native released an Amazon Original live EP, Maren Morris Live From Chicago, to Amazon Music. The EP was recorded at the inaugural show of Morris' GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019 and features performances of "GIRL," "A Song for Everything," "Common" and "The Bones." "Feeling so nostalgic for shows lately so here’s a few tracks from opening night of GIRL: The World Tour," Morris said.