Maren Morris Serves up Serious Summer Goals With Sculpted Abs Photo

✖

Maren Morris is showing off her toned abs just in time for summer after taking home Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the American Country Music Sunday. Vacationing with husband Ryan Hurd somewhere tropical and fabulous, Morris posed in an orange bikini and trendy body chain in the first of several paradise photos she shared to Instagram Thursday.

"Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere," she wrote in reference to The Office. Maren had plenty of admirers in her comments, with Kristin Cavallari commenting, "Damn girl!" and Carly Pearce chiming in, "Well HELL" alongside flame emojis. The country star is taking a well-deserved break after her big Sunday, during which she revealed she's "halfway there" writing her next album. "I think the bulk of the songs are in, it's about the recording," she explained. Morris' previous album, Girl, was released in 2019, and the Texas native shared that this has been the first time she's been off the road and able to write an album in a "very long time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris)

"So I'm really savoring that and not rushing it," she continued, adding that she's diving into a different flavor for her new album. "So I would say so far, I mean, it's a really uplifting record. I think I'm in a much lighter place in my life, even though we're in, coming out of a pandemic, I think that I've written the most... just intimate songs." Straying from the "pop-leaning" vibe of Girl, Morris said that "with this one, I'm coming back to this Texas rootsy style that I grew up in."

"I think that it's got a lot of Americana elements, a lot of rootsiness," she elaborated. "It just feels like me but a very stripped down version of me but it's still extremely fun and energetic. So it was kind of a little bit for everything. I was saying this would be a good record to drive to, to get ready to go out for a Saturday night too, or even cook too. So it kind of hits all those marks."

Morris has also been relishing her stunning performance of "Chasing After You" with Hurd at Sunday's awards. "I think that I probably couldn't have pulled that off with anybody else," Morris shared. "Obviously he's my husband, but I just think with something so intimate and what that song means to us, it was just in this thing. Ryan's first time performing on an award show, I was so excited that I got to kind of be up there with him to witness that as well. So, it was super special and to do it at the Ryman [Auditorium], which is where we first performed together years ago, it felt very full circle for us."