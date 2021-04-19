2021 ACM Awards: See the Full List of Winners
The 2021 ACM Awards are officially in the books, with a new group of winners crowned during the annual show. The night was hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton and was broadcast from multiple locations across Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations with six each, followed by Miranda Lambert with five. Several winners had been announced prior to Sunday night's broadcast, including New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year. Scroll through to see who took home a trophy.
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
Single of the Year
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
"I Hope You’re Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress
"The Bones" - Maren Morris
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)
"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)
"Some People Do" - Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)
"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
"The Bones" - Maren Morris (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz)
Video of the Year
"Better Than We Found It" - Maren Morris
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"Gone" - Dierks Bentley
"Hallelujah" - Carrie Underwood and John Legend
"Worldwide Beautiful" - Kane Brown
Music Event of the Year
"Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"Does to Me" - Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
"One Beer" - HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
"One Too Many" - Keith Urban, P!nk
Album of the Year
Born Here, Live Here, Die Here - Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce