2021 ACM Awards: See the Full List of Winners

New Female Artist of the Year Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Single of the Year "Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

"More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" - Maren Morris

Song of the Year "Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)

"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

"Some People Do" - Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

"The Bones" - Maren Morris (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz)

Video of the Year "Better Than We Found It" - Maren Morris

"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert

"Gone" - Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful" - Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year "Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"Does to Me" - Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

"One Beer" - HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

"One Too Many" - Keith Urban, P!nk

Album of the Year Born Here, Live Here, Die Here - Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Male Artist of the Year Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce