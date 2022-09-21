Maren Morris Says She Doesn't Feel 'Comfortable' Attending CMA Awards Following Jason and Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris isn't so sure that she wants to attend the CMA Awards this year. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris said that she does not feel "comfortable" attending following her feud with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean. The CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 9 and will air on ABC.

Morris is nominated for a CMA Award for album of the year for Humble Quest. Meanwhile, Jason Aldean is nominated for musical event of the year. In other words, there's a chance that they would cross paths during the ceremony. But, at the moment, it's up in the air whether Morris will attend, at all. When asked about the situation, she told the LA Times that she was unsure whether she wanted to go to the awards ceremony.

"I'm very honored that my record is nominated," Morris said. "But I don't know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going." The feud between Morris and the Aldeans began in August. It started with Brittany, who related being in a tomboy phase to having gender identity issues. She posted on Instagram, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

The post prompted many to speak out, including Morris and Cassadee Pope. First, Pope made a post of her own about Brittany, writing, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice." Morris agreed with Pope, stating, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Before long, both Morris; husband, Ryan Hurd, and Brittany's husband, Jason, weighed in on the matter. While Jason showed his support for his wife by calling her "My Barbie," in reference to Morris' comment, Hurd issued a strong statement on Twitter.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," Hurd tweeted. "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we're f-ing fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."