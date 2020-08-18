Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Say Time With Baby Hayes Is a 'Silver Lining'

✖

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's first child, son Hayes, was born in March, just after the coronavirus pandemic had reached the United States. During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show last week, the couple opened up about the unexpected downtime they have with their son during quarantine, calling it a "silver lining" amid a global pandemic.

"He's great. We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time, and he's kept us... he's been like a good distraction from not being able to tour," Morris said. Her RSVP: The Tour, which was to feature Hurd as an opening act, was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been fun to be home with him." Hurd pointed out, "It’s cool mostly for me because he needs to be with Maren for like the first year if his life, so I kinda would have been coming in and out of for the first this year had we been touring."

"And we obviously miss the road and we miss our people so much, but the silver lining is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again," he continued. "I try to really soak that time up because it’s not time I would have had otherwise."

When Bones asked Morris what she's learned about herself since having a child, the singer responded, "Just what I can physically withstand." "I think probably every mom can relate to that," she continued, sharing that she underwent a C-section after being in labor for 30 hours. "I had a really grueling delivery at the end — it was like 30 hours of labor, C-section at the very end and it was just like about getting him out safely. And just the recovery was super hard, not being able to work out and also having my tour get rescheduled. It was just a lot mentally and physically. I think what I've been able to work through in four and a half months has been kind of amazing."

The Texas native also praised the "club of moms" she is now a member of. "They are all different kinds and there's such a community," she said. "I've been able to reach out to so many friends of mine that I've never gotten to relate to in that way, and it's just been really helpful because you don't know what you're doing, in the beginning especially."