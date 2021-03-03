Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's 'Super Fun' Son Hayes Is 'About to' Start Walking

✖

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son Hayes is almost one year old, and the proud parents opened up about their son's milestones in a new interview with The Ride with Kimo and Heather on KFRG-FM. "He is super fun," Hurd gushed, adding that his son is "not quite" walking yet.

"He’s about to," Morris shared. "He gets around pretty quickly though for not being a walker yet. He’s fast. We can’t look away because he is just across the room in a second now." Hayes is also working on talking, with his dad calling him "a babbler." "He says (mama and dada) but I don’t think he assigns it to mean us," Morris added. "I think he just likes the words. He’ll look at me and be like, ‘da da da da da da,’ like the opposite. So, I think he’s figuring out who is who."

Morris and Hurd welcomed Hayes in March 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning in the United States, which meant the couple was able to spend their son's first year at home with him off the road. In December, Morris canceled her rescheduled RSVP: The Tour, and shared that she gets "choked up" when thinking about an eventual return to the road.

"It just seems so far away, and I know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel now and people are starting to book shows again, little by little," she said. "But the first thing I’m gonna do is probably just cry through the entire set. Try to get through it. I just miss shows so much, as an artist and as a fan. I miss going to shows."

The Texas native is currently working on her next album, and she and Hurd just released their first official duet, "Chasing After You." Hurd told Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country that collaborating with his wife professionally has been "really natural."

"I think that that's the best part about it, is that it's been such a seamless... There's moments that are hard to be a creative partnership and actually have a life together," he said. "That's it, there are moments where that Venn diagram is awkward, but I think for the most part we do this together, we always have. And then I do Maren's career with her, just as much as she does mine with me. And so I think if you have that perspective, the timing stuff sort of figures itself out."