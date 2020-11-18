Maren Morris Says Son Hayes Is 'Just the Sweetest Baby'

✖

Maren Morris' son Hayes is approaching his eight-month birthday, and his proud mom is loving every second that she gets to spend with him. Speaking to RADIO.com's Katie Neal ahead of the CMA Awards last, Morris shared an update on her son, revealing that time with Hayes "just flying by."

"He's just perfect, he's so smiley," she gushed. "It's a really fun age with him right now because he's laughing at everything... he loves music. He's just the sweetest baby and I just get excited every day that I get to wake up and hang out with him." Morris added that her son is "very chill, but he's also not shy... He's not shy, he's properly socialized, weirdly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris)

Hayes also received a mention during his mom's CMA Awards acceptance speech for Song of the Year, which she won for "The Bones." Morris was also awarded Single of the Year for "The Bones" and Female Vocalist of the Year. "This has just been the most magical night," she exclaimed. "I get to go see my baby after this!"

"The Bones" appears on Morris' 2019 album GIRL and is a love song about the singer's relationship with husband Ryan Hurd. "It started as this song about my relationship with Ryan [Hurd] and then sort of transformed into a song that became like the anthem of the early 2020 crap year," Morris told Neal. "I love that it sort of transcended 'love song' and became a song about our country and our world right now instead of staying still."

"That's always an unplanned, magical thing when your song becomes something else than what you initially intended it to be," she continued. "I love that it's become this positive anthem to get us through this pandemic, and for it to be nominated at the CMA Awards by my peers... it's a huge honor, always."

Along with a shoutout for Hayes, Morris also used her Song of the Year speech to spotlight black female country artists.

"There are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition to because I’m just a fan of their music and they are country as it gets and I just want them all to know how much we love them back," she said. "Just check out their music after this. It’s Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens."

"There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they’re going to come after me — they’ve come before me — but you’ve made this genre so, so beautiful," the Texas native continued. "I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre."