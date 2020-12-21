Maren Morris Cancels 2021 Tours Due to Pandemic Uncertainties

✖

Maren Morris shared some upsetting news with her fans over the weekend when she revealed that she would be cancelling her 2021 tour dates due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer posted a written statement onto her Instagram and other social media accounts to break the news.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” Morris began her message. The news comes the same week the United States began to inject the COVID-19 vaccine into its first recipients. “With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP Tour.” She also informed her fans and concertgoers that anyone who purchased a ticket would be fully refunded. “I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she concluded her statement.

Morris had originally postponed the RSVP Tour at the beginning of this year but with coronavirus cases continuing to increase during the holidays and the uncertainty surrounding the rollout process of the vaccine. In regards to the other news that “The Bones” singer worked into her message, it appears that 2021 will welcome the third album for Morris. This would mark the second consecutive year that Morris has released an album with her second studio album, “Girl,” dropping this March. Her debut album, “Hero,” came out in 2016.

The cancelation by Morris is among the first major acts to back out of the upcoming year’s concert slate. Many in the industry remain optimistic of getting back out on the road after having to postpone in 2020, though as Morris mentioned in her statement, it’s becoming more likely that tours will end up being cut in half next year as a best case scenario with the uncertainty of how quick of a turnaround there will be in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Her announcement drew quite the response from her fans, including one user who commented, "So much respect for you. Thank you for putting safety above everything else. I’ll be at the next concert no matter when it is!"