Maren Morris Responds After Instagram Critic Tells her to 'Stop With the Botox'

Maren Morris is not here for your negativity, thank you very much. On Tuesday, April 21, the new mom posted a selfie with her son, Hayes, wrapped in a sling on her chest, captioning the post with lyrics from Patty Griffin's 1998 song "Mary," calling the artist "my Queen."

While many of the comments were positive, one person decided to insult the singer, telling Morris that she should "stop with the botox." In response, the Texas native wrote, "Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine." One of the many other messages Morris received was from Griffin herself, who wrote, "Congrats @marenmorris on that bundle of beauty."

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed baby Hayes on March 23, and Morris announced her son's arrival with a slideshow of hospital photos including a shot of each parent with Hayes, a photo of the baby lying on a cushion wrapped in a blanket and a snap of Hurd leaning down to give his wife a kiss as Hayes lay beside her. "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20," Morris wrote. "Love of our lives."

In a post on March 27, the 30-year-old opened up about her birthing experience, revealing that she was in labor for 30 hours and underwent an emergency C-section. "Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand," she wrote before reflecting on giving birth during a pandemic. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

Morris also thanked the hospital workers who took care of her and Hayes before praising other moms. "The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."