Maren Morris Performs 'Better Than We Found It' on 'The Late Show'

Maren Morris made a virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night, performing her latest song, "Better Than We Found It." Morris appeared on a stage with her band, wearing a white dress with beaded fringe as she performed the inspiring track, which urges listeners to take actions they would be proud of to leave the world "better than we found it."

On Twitter, Morris noted the fact that she was performing the song on The Late Show the same night that former Georgia House of Representatives minority leader Stacey Abrams would be a guest on the program and one night before the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which are currently being tabulated and will determine the majority control in the Senate, and called the timing "*magic manifested*."

"Better Than We Found It" was released in October along with a music video that features Morris reading a letter to her 9-month-old son, Hayes. "You've been my precious silver lining these dark last few months," she said in a voiceover. "People are dying. A global pandemic has shut our world down, and people are more afraid, angry and distant than ever."

"I don't know how it got like this, but I will acknowledge my part in it. I have to do better. I will do better, for you. Our education must grow alongside our empathy," she continued. "Any time I get overwhelmed at the mess we've created, I try to see the world through your eyes. Negativity, fear and bitterness haven't yet touched you. You are kind and curious. I want to rekindle that in me."

Morris concluded her letter by promising Hayes that she will "step back to let you someday lead the way. I will, like you, never stop being kind and curious, and I will spend the rest of my waking days leaving this world, that you find so fascinating, better than I found it," she said. "Love, mom."

Hayes was born in March to Morris and husband Ryan Hurd. The Texas native made the decision later in 2020 to no longer show her son's face on social media, though she has continued to share adorable updates with fans including a recent photo of Hayes watching A Charlie Brown Christmas which she captioned, "Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown."