Watch Maren Morris, Niall Horan Duet on ‘Seeing Blind’

Maren Morris is joining Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour this summer, where the two share the stage with Horan’s “Seeing Blind.” The song is from his 2017 No. 1 Flicker album.

Morris was eager to spend time with Horan on their summer trek, even though she admitted it would be a challenge.

“He’s a great dude,” Morris says. “I think he’s so rootsy and I love that all the One Direction guys, now that they’re doing solo stuff right now – they’re all so different. And they are true artists and they’re very different from each other but it’s all so fascinating to watch and to listen to. So, I’m excited to see what his fans are like on the road. It’s gonna be a fun summer.”

The 28-year-old is exploring a new world by performing in front of the pop star’s fans, but says that Horan is also being introduced to new territory as well.

“He’s the best guy and he had the best time at the CMA [Awards] this past year, and he’d never been to a country award show,” says Morris. “I think he was enamored at how friendly everyone was and how much everyone is actually friends with each other. And he’s was just bowled over by that, and then I look over and he’s getting Luke Bryan’s number and I just thought that was so adorable.”

Morris will likely soon announce the completion of her sophomore album, which she says will reflect her relationship status with her new husband, Ryan Hurd.

“I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album,” Morris tells Country Living. “The new record, it has a lot of love in it. I don’t shy away from topics [like love], so I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Hurd is also a singer-songwriter who, in addition to writing his own material, has penned hits for other artists, including Luke Bryan’s current single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

“I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn’t write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear,” Morris notes. “I love that we’re such different artists … But he’s always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill