Maren Morris Shares Heartwarming Gift Given to Her by Busbee’s Family

When famed producer and songwriter Busbee (real name: Michael James Ryan), passed away from brain cancer, country music artists, including Maren Morris, mourned his loss, both as a peer and a friend. Morris, who credits Busbee with much of her success, recently revealed a heartwarming gift given to her by Busbee’s family, which was one of his most prized possessions.

I was given busbee’s piano the day before we won album of the year for GIRL. The one we recorded 80s Mercedes and Gold Love on. I play a few crappy chords but I hear him in every one. pic.twitter.com/2qKSWraXfJ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 12, 2019

“I was given busbee’s piano the day before we won album of the year for GIRL,” Morris shared on social media. “The one we recorded 80s Mercedes and Gold Love on. I play a few crappy chords but I hear him in every one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris was one of the first artists to speak out after Busbee passed away in September, praising her friend for the creative talents he shared with her.

“This just doesn’t seem fair,” Morris posted. “I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend.”

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

Morris praised Busbee in her CMA Awards acceptance speech for Album of the Year, along with his wife, Jess, and their children.

“We miss him so dearly… He texted me the morning that we got the nomination for Album of the Year this year,” Morris said from stage. “We were so excited. His wife, Jess, is here tonight and she looks so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your husband with us once a month. And my heart goes out to you and your beautiful daughters. I hope when they listen to this record, or any of the songs he made, that made us all better… they know how amazing their father was,” she added.

Busbee passed away on Sept. 29, nine weeks after he had a seizure which led to his diagnosis of Glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer