Maren Morris Breaks Her Silence on Divorce From Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is opening up for the first time about her divorce from Ryan Hurd. The "Chasing After You" artist, 33, confirmed her divorce is "ongoing" during a Dec. 13 appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show as she revealed that the new bob hairstyle she's been rocking recently is due to having "cut all the trauma out of [her] hair."

"I think this year has – for a lot of people, not just me – a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she told Stern. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces." Morris filed for divorce from her husband of five years in October and told Stern she "would like this to sort of wrap up" in regards to her split. As for whether or not she's looking to get back out there in the dating world anytime soon, the Grammy winner revealed, "I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

Morris also spoke candidly about her experience with postpartum depression after giving birth to her and Hurd's son in March 2020. "I think I was just starting to make very little sense to myself and to people around me," the "Girl" singer said. "I felt useless in the way of I couldn't work. I couldn't tour. Everything got canceled."

Morris explained that she's had a tough time separating her career as a musician from her personal life at times, but that making an effort to create more space there was helpful – and that "getting on Zoloft was also really cool." Morris added of getting on medication, "It's like you're living in the negative, the red, for a long time without realizing it. That your supply is so depleted of just serotonin, dopamine and a lot of that is just chemical."

"And having the baby – and I had an emergency C-section – there were just a lot of things that didn't go to plan, but everyone's OK, everyone's healthy," she continued. "But the other side of that, which I've been vocal about, is that it's a lot on the mom and you love your baby, and you're obsessed with your baby, but oh my God your body has been through a violent thing and of course you're going to be affected emotionally, hormonally by it afterwards."