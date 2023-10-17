Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have filed for divorce after five years of marriage. The "Girl" singer, 33, filed for divorce on Oct. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split in documents obtained by Us Weekly. The couple's listed date of separation was in line with the date of filing, and they do have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to the documents.

Morris and Hurd, 36, first met while co-writing the Tim McGraw song "Last Turn Home" in 2014, and their friendship turned to romance when they began dating the following year. In 2017, Hurd popped the question, and the couple tied the knot in a Nashville, Tennessee, ceremony in March 2018. Two years later, in March 2020, Morris and Hurd welcomed their first child together, a son named Hayes.

Morris and Hurd have collaborated quite a few times professionally as well, including his 2021 ballad "Chasing After You" and her 2022 single "I Can't Love You Any More." Hurd also stood up for his wife during her high-profile feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean last year which sparked when the "Chasing After You" singer called out Brittany in August 2022 for making transphobic comments about transgender youth.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all," Hurd tweeted at the time in defense of Morris. "And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. ... Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with." He continued: "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a [son] we love, we're f-king fine and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."

Last month, Hurd once again defended his wife, writing on Instagram at the time he was "so sick of watching" his wife get "the s-t kicked out of her" by people who didn't agree with her progressive stances. "She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way. ... I can't wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is," he wrote, adding, "Love you, MM. Keep on keeping' on."