Maren Morris Says Chrissy Teigen’s Openness About Postpartum Depression ‘Really Helped’ Her

Maren Morris gave birth to her first child, son Hayes, in March, and the country star hasn't been shy about sharing her journey as a new mom with fans. On Thursday, Morris shared on Twitter that she experienced postpartum depression after welcoming her son, writing, "Postpartum depression is REAL, and I had it." She also lamented the fact that so few women discuss their experiences and thanked Chrissy Teigen for sharing hers.

"It saddens me more women in the public eye don’t talk about it tbh," Morris tweeted. "I could only find an article of @chrissyteigen talking about it super openly and it really helped me." Teigen had previously spoken candidly about her postpartum depression in a 2017 essay for Glamour, where she discussed how she felt after welcoming her first child, daughter Luna, in 2016. "I was different than before," Teigen wrote. "Getting out of bed to get to set [on Lip Sync Battle] on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people."

"I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy," she continued. "I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: 'Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.'" The Cravings author added that she "never left the house," often slept on the couch, woke up during the night and other symptoms, which were eventually diagnosed by her doctor as postpartum depression and anxiety.

Morris made her own admission to fans as part of her collaboration with Little Spoon for their "Is This Normal" campaign, which aims to normalize "the questions we all have as new parents." In a video for the series last week, Morris opened up about her birth experience, sharing that she underwent an unplanned C-section after being in labor for 30 hours.

"I just wish I had done a better job at preparing myself for the shock of a C-section, because the postpartum of a C-section is so brutal," the Texas native said, adding that she, "like a lot of mothers," felt "really isolated, really lonely, right after because it was this unexpected major surgery I ended up getting."

"Now that I’m four months postpartum, I feel a lot better. I’ve been cleared by my doctor to work out again," Morris concluded. "It’s nice to engage yourself and feel like you’re getting back into your body a little bit because it’s been borrowed for a year. You will come back; you will snap back. It takes time. It takes nine months to grow a baby. You need at least that to get back to yourself, so don’t rush it."