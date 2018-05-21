Maren Morris ‘Shocked’ by Billboard Music Award Top Country Female Artist Win

Maren Morris won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Female Artist at the ceremony held on Sunday, May 20, beating out Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert to take home the trophy. She also performed “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

Morris took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the success of the song, which became a No. 1 hit on the pop charts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Can’t get over how much of a fan girl I got to be tonight. Thank you @zedd for changing my career with The Middle. Proud to dip my toe in the water of pop music but am so glad to be representing country music tonight, too. Texan at heart forever. 📷: @austinhargrave pic.twitter.com/dRHsaUiH3Z — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 21, 2018

“Can’t get over how much of a fan girl I got to be tonight,” Morris shared on social media. “Thank you @zedd for changing my career with The Middle. Proud to dip my toe in the water of pop music but am so glad to be representing country music tonight, too. Texan at heart forever.”

The 28-year-old admitted she did not expect to walk home with her first BBMA honor, especially considering the all-star female power also nominated.

“I was really shocked to win,” Morris told Billboard. “I wasn’t really expecting to. I come to these shows just really as a fan, sit in the crowd in awe over other people’s performances.”

Morris, who previously acknowledged she is becoming known for “genre-bending,” is grateful to be part of a movement in country music that allows artists to explore other styles of music, while staying faithful to their roots.

“Country music artists are really loyal, and then, it’s a catchy song, so they can’t help but sing it in their heads,” said Morris. “Nashville has embraced it. It’s cool to be in this realm of time where Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha are doing these crossovers, Stapleton and Timberlake, and then me and Zedd and Grey. It’s kind of a clash of the genres in a really refreshing medium.”

Chris Stapleton was the big winner of the night, with three wins, for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1. Florida Georgia Line won for Top Country Duo/Group Artist, Luke Bryan won for Top Country Tour (for his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour), and Sam Hunt won for Top Country Song, for “Body Like a Back Road.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/marenmorris