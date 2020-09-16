Maren Morris Feels 'Back to Normal' After Experiencing Postpartum Depression

✖

Maren Morris previously revealed that she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her son, Hayes, in March, and the new mom further spoke about the topic in a new interview on CBS This Morning this week. "I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal," she told co-host Anthony Mason. "Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. ... And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.'"

"You're trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right," Morris continued, "and you just feel like you suck at every level." The 30-year-old added that the coronavirus pandemic contributed to her feelings, especially considering the fact that she was supposed to be on tour this summer. "And then the one thing I've always felt like I have a handle on is my music," she explained. "And to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot."

The Texas native first shared with fans that she had experienced postpartum depression on Twitter last month. "Postpartum depression is REAL, and I had it," she tweeted, lamenting the fact that more women aren't open about their experience and crediting Chrissy Teigen for discussing hers.

"It saddens me more women in the public eye don't talk about it, tbh," Morris tweeted. "I could only find an article of @chrissyteigen talking about it super openly and it really helped me." Teigen had previously spoken candidly about her postpartum depression in a 2017 essay for Glamour, where she discussed how she felt after welcoming her first child, daughter Luna, in 2016.

Morris underwent an emergency C-section after being in labor for 30 hours and told Little Spoon in a video for their "Is This Normal" campaign that she, "like a lot of mothers," felt "really isolated, really lonely, right after because it was this unexpected major surgery I ended up getting."

"Now that I'm four months postpartum, I feel a lot better. I've been cleared by my doctor to work out again," she said. "It's nice to engage yourself and feel like you're getting back into your body a little bit because it's been borrowed for a year. You will come back; you will snap back. It takes time. It takes nine months to grow a baby. You need at least that to get back to yourself, so don't rush it."