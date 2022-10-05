Maren Morris Addresses Status as 'Hall Monitor' of Country Music Following Brittany Aldean Spat

The country music scene has been plagued by drama in recent weeks, much of it concerning the feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. In a recent interview with Apple Music Country's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Morris addressed the drama, per PEOPLE. According to the "Girl" singer, she isn't interested in being known as the "hall monitor" of country music.

During the interview, Morris addressed the fact that she's often the one who speaks up to hit back against racist and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. While she shared that she will continue to speak up, she doesn't just want to be known for this. The singer explained, "I try to rise above — not even bad behavior, but just expected behavior that has become normalized that is bad." Morris then recalled a conversation that she had with her husband, Ryan Hurd, who pointed out that she's a "hall monitor" of sorts when it comes to speaking out about important topics within the country music community.

"He's like, 'I hate that you always feel like you have to be the hall monitor of modern country music's behaviors in and around race and homophobia, transphobia,'" Morris said. The singer did say that she doesn't "need to be that person," explaining, "I don't need to feel like I have to always be that person that speaks up. I think I come across a lot louder than I actually am because everyone else is so quiet." She added, "I don't really want to be known for my clap backs on Twitter. I would like to be known for my songs." As previously stated, these comments came shortly after Morris was engaged in a public feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean. The situation started after Brittany related being in a tomboy phase to having gender identity issues.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany wrote on Instagram. The post prompted others in the industry to speak out including Morris and Cassadee Pope. First, Pope made a post of her own about the matter, writing, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Morris agreed with Pope and wrote, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Both Morris' husband, Hurd, and Brittany's husband, Jason, weighed in on the situation. Jason seemingly referenced Morris' post by calling Brittany, "My Barbie." In turn, Hurd issued a strong message in support of his wife.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," Hurd tweeted. "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we're f-ing fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."