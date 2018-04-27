Maddie & Tae Release New Single, ‘Friends Don’t’

Maddie & Tae are back with a brand-new single! The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, have just released “Friends Don’t,” their debut song from their upcoming new album.

The tune, which says, “Friends don’t stand around, playing with their keys / Finding reasons not to leave / Trying to hide the chemistry / Drive a little too slow, take the long way home / Get a little too close / We do, but friends don’t,” is one of the duo’s favorite songs they have ever recorded.

“I hope our fans love this song as much as we do,” says Marlow in a statement. “Anything we ever do we have them in mind and want to always create music they can connect with. We have a big story to tell on this album, and ‘Friends Don’t’ is the beginning of it all.”

“It feels so good to be back with a song like this,” adds Dye. “This song is everything we’ve always been. Honest, vulnerable and confident. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the rest of the record!”

Maddie & Tae released their freshman Start Here album in 2015, on Dot Records, an imprint of Big Machine Label Group. But just as the young women were preparing to release a new single from their next project, Dot Records unexpectedly closed, leaving Maddie & Tae without a label.

“If I’m being honest, I went through a really pretty tough depression after the label thing happened,” Marlow admitted. “I was always the person that had a plan, had it figured out, and I had never been dropped on my a– before. That was really hard, and my self worth was tied into it, my purpose, everything.”

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Maddie & Tae to find a new label home. Universal Music Group quickly signed the duo, and they set to work on recording their next set of tunes.

“I have never been more sure God is real,” Marlow said of the signing, “and that God has a perfect plan for me, and for everyone.”

Marlow and Dye co-wrote “Friends Don’t,” along with Justin Ebach and Jon Nite. Download the single here.

Maddie & Tae will spend much of the summer on the road, including a performance at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8. See a list of all of their upcoming shows on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/maddieandtae