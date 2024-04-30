After years in the music industry, MacKenzie Porter just dropped her official debut album, Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart, and the new mom says the project is "like my second baby." Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Porter — who recently made her solo television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show — told us that she certainly doesn't "love it as much" as she loves her new baby daughter, Bowen (Bowie) James Porter Etheridge, whom she shares with her husband, Jake Etheridge.

"I do love it a lot," she continued with a laugh, then added, "Now that I'm in it, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, why did I do both these things at the same time?' But it's also the coolest moment in my life." Porter added, "I get to experience this new world of being a mom and so much love, and then my first record and so much excitement and so much passion that has went into this project. So everything's firing. All cylinders are firing at 10 out of 10 right now."

Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart is a phenomenal offering of pop-country songs full of sincerity, maturity, and driving-with-the-windows-down melodies. The album was produced by uber-producer Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen) who Porter says has always been a stronger motivator for her, due to his no-nonsense candidness.

"He's not tough love... it's just honest," Porter says of Moi. "He'll just be like, 'No, I don't think this song is good enough for it, I think you can definitely sing that better.' So that's what you want when you're trying to make something really good quality."

(Photo: Big Loud Records)

Porter also made sure that she fought for songs she wanted on the album, such as "Walk Away," "Sucker Punch," and "Rough Ride for a Cowboy," which are all easily 10/10 songs across the board.

"It's kind of like this give and take," the former Travelers star said, later adding, "The cool thing about art these days is everybody has an equal opportunity... You're able to put it out and use social media and all that kind of stuff to get your song heard, and you have a little bit more power in it and a little bit more control."

