Country Singer Welcomes Her First Baby

Country singer MacKenzie Porter and her husband, actor and singer Jake Etheridge, have welcomed their first baby. In a statement to PEOPLE, the loving new parents shared, "On March 14th, 2024 at 7:21 a.m., our lives completely changed. Our daughter took her first breath and she is now forever the reason we breathe. Life just got so much sweeter, snugglier and sleepier all in a matter of minutes. Mommy and Daddy love you so so so much little Bowie girl."

"We left the hospital on March 16th, and took the world's slowest drive home trying to avoid every bump in the road as we had the most precious cargo strapped in our back seat," Porter and Etheridge continued. "The last four days have been filled with endless cuddles, 800 Google searches of 'is ___ normal for a newborn,' a few tears of stress, but many more tears of joy. There is an endless loop of monitor footage of us checking to make sure she's still breathing, or just standing over her bassinet to stare at her perfect little squishy face."

"My body is healing and my heart is now whole," the statement concluded. "We had imagined this kind of love but what we dreamt could never even touch the real thing."

It was back in November that Porter first revealed she was pregnant with her first child. Taking to social media, the Canadian singer-songwriter showed off her baby bump in a series of photos alongside her husband. The pair also included their adorable pup in the photoshoot, making for one happy little family.

"Our sweet baby. We couldn't be more excited to meet you, hold you, kiss your lil squishy cheeks and let Willa lick your lil toes," reads the caption, penned to the bundle-of-joy from the eager parents-to-be. "To say we are a tad nervous would be an understatement but what we know without an ounce of doubt is that we will love you more than anything in this entire world. We will never go back to who we were before. WE are now THREE (well 4 including the fur bean) forever." The sweet message is signed, "Love Mom and Dad."