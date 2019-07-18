Luke Combs Responds to Thomas Rhett’s Dance or Donate Challenge

Luke Combs would rather donate than dance. Thomas Rhett recently participated in the Dance or Donate Challenge, after being invited to join by the TODAY Show‘s Hota Kotb. Before Rhett danced, during a show in Pittsburgh as part of his Very Hot Summer Tour, Rhett challenged Combs, along with Bruno Mars and Charlie Puth, to join as well. While Combs is happy to dig into his pockets for the worthwhile cause, cancer research, he insists he has two left feet.

“I’m not much of a dancer,” Combs told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m working on it enough for my upcoming nuptials in the next year or so. I’ve got enough pressure on me doing that. I guess I’m just going to have to donate, which I think to me, is a lot better than people seeing my horrible dance moves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Combs, who just became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Hocking. The couple has yet to announce a wedding date, but Combs does admit his newfound fame does pose a bit of a problem when it comes to planning the big day.

“Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?” Combs admitted to PEOPLE. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity wedding,’ but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, these people are getting married here?’”

Combs has plenty to keep him busy without adding planning a wedding, including his current Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which is why the actual ceremony might have to wait a while.

“We’re just crazy busy. Especially this year,” Combs confessed. “We just haven’t had any time to sit back and be home for more than three or four days. And it’s just a really overwhelming process, doing what we do.”

“It’s an interesting process, but we’re looking forward to getting into it,” he continued. “We’ve got some time off later this year, for about six weeks, so I’m sure we’ll get into it then and get some things done.”

A list of all of Combs’ upcoming shows can be found by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder