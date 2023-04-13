Luke Combs Is Getting His Own Bar and Music Venue

Luke Combs is joining the list of country music stars getting their own bars in Nashville, Tennessee. During a Monday fan/media event in Music City, the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer announced that he is partnering with Ryman Hospitalities' Opry Entertainment Group to take over Wildhorse Saloon, a bar/venue located on Second Avenue in Nashville. This space is right around the corner from bars that bear the names of country artists like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

The takeover will involve major renovations as well as a rebranding. The venue's new official name was not revealed to PopCulture.com and other media who attended the event, though Ryman Hospitalities executive chairman Colin Reed teased that it would tie into Combs' song "Hurricane." Furthermore, more songs from Combs' catalog would inspire various sections of the venue. There will be several different bar areas with this facility to cater to various crowds (sports watchers/bettors, bourbon lovers, honky tonk seekers). His song "Beautiful Crazy" will notably lend its namesake to a section dedicated to attracting bachelorette parties.

However, the key piece to this overhaul is altering the current Wildhorse main room into a 1,500-cap music venue targeting high-profile acts. Combs himself even noted he intends to play at the venue when he's in town. While many spots in the Broadway area have live music, the only spots that bring in high-level touring acts are Bridgestone Arena, Ryman Auditorium and Ascend Amphitheater, so it's a prime location for such a venue — even if Nashville overall has a large number of music spaces for touring and local acts.

As far as a timetable, renovations are slated for later in 2023, with a summer 2024 opening planned. While the current Wildhorse building itself won't need to be overhauled like Eric Church's under-construction Chief's space downtown, they still plan to "blow up" current aspects, such as the downstairs retail space. Plus with all the various departments planned for the venue, expect it to look a lot different when its opening date comes.

Combs has been a fast-rising figure in the country genre in recent years. He's grown a dedicated core following, while also delivering popular radio cuts like "Beautiful Crazy" and "The Kind of Love We Make." His latest album, Gettin' Old, dropped on March 24.

Combs' Nashville announcement comes as he prepares for a two-night stint at Nissan Stadium this weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday. He will follow those up with stadium dates in Detroit, Chicago and other major North American cities. He will then hit a series of dates in New Zealand, Australia and several European countries.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on Luke Combs and his upcoming Nashville bar.