Luke Combs to Be Honored With New County Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Luke Combs is set to be honored by the County Music Hall of Fame later this summer. It's been announced that the organization will be hosting an exhibit dedicated to Combs' life and career, beginning on July 11. Country Now reports that the exhibit — titled Luke Combs: The Man I Am — will run through June 2025.

"Once I decided I wanted to do music as a career, it didn't matter if it was for 100 people or 1,000 people, I just wanted to be playing Country Music for anyone who would listen," said Combs in a press release. "If I could have enough fans to call it a job, I was set. Other than that, I never dreamed of being featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, much less having my own exhibit; that was beyond my wildest dreams."

Combs continued, "But honestly, it's all a credit to my fans, family, songwriters and team. I have only made it to where I am today because of them, and this honor is one of my most humbling yet. At my core I love Country Music and this exhibit is as prestigious of an honor as it gets."

"Few artists have experienced the kind of meteoric rise and sustained success Luke Combs has since signing his first recording contract just two years after moving to Nashville," added Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "He has earned a career-defining string of #1 singles, set new benchmarks on the music charts, won more than a dozen major country music industry awards since 2016 and sold out stadiums around the world."

Luke Combs: The Man I Am exhibit will include stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, posters, childhood memorabilia and more. Fans can check out the County Music Hall of Fame website for more.