Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs are about to be pulling double baby duty. The country music star announced on Instagram Monday that he and his wife are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. Baby Combs will join the couple's firstborn, 9-month-old Tex Lawrence.

Combs shared the exciting news in an adorable video montage of images – set to the tune of Combs' new song, "Take You With Me," from his upcoming album Gettin' Old, with Combs teasing fans in the comments, "I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y'all..." – that showed the soon-to-be family of four all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the photos, little Tex donned a "Big Brother" t-shirt. Combs wrote in the caption, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Hocking shared the same post to her own account and also announced the news on her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo captioned "A Sweet Surprise."

Combs' fellow celebrities were quick to send the couple congratulations on their bbay on the way, with Chris Lane writing, "Congrats y'all!! Buckle up..it's wild." Country singer Kane Brown's wife Katelyn commented, "Congratulations," with Shawn Johnson adding, "YAY YAY YAY! So happy for you guys!"

The baby news comes just 9 months after Combs and hocking welcomed Tex back in June 2022. The singer announced his son's birth at the time by writing, "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more." He added that he and his wife were "over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!" Hocking posted the same photo to her account, writing that it's "going to be hard to top this past Father's Day."

Combs and Hocking tied the knot in August 2020 after having become engaged in 2018 following two years of dating. Combs, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year recipient, is set to kick off his 2023 world tour in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The tour will see Combs perform m 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents, with the tour including a U.S. leg as well as shows in New Zealand and Australia, and throughout Europe.