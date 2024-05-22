Watch: Luke Combs Chases 'Twisters' in New Music Video for 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma'

Combs' new song, 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma,' is the first single from the 'Twisters' film soundtrack.

Tornado Ally ain't got nothin' on Luke Combs. The country music superstar just dropped a new song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from the Twisters movie soundtrack, and the music video features Combs and his band as a crew of tornado-chasers. Check it out below!

In the recently released music video, Combs and his bandmates suit up and head out to hunt down some twisters, powering through the wind and rain in a convoy of black trucks. Throughout the video are clips from the upcoming disaster movie, Twisters, which stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. The film is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister.

The official synopsis of Twisters reads: "Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. It is scheduled to open in theaters on July 19. In addition to Combs, the Twisters soundtrack will feature a star-studded roster of country music artists, such as Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll, among many more. The 29-track collection will be released on July 19, in collaboration with the film's release.