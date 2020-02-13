Luke Combs Shares Heartwarming Valentine’s Day Social Media Post for Fiancee Nicole Hocking

Valentine’s Day might still be one day away, but Luke Combs is already starting the celebration. Combs shared sweet thoughts for his fianceé, Nicole Hocking, along with a series of photos, even though he admitted she likely wouldn’t like all the pictures he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:30am PST

“Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life [Nicole Hocking],” Combs shared. “I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that. These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday,” he added. “Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”

Hocking commented on her future husband’s sweet words, adding his reasoning for celebrating Valentine’s Day one day early.

“‘I wanted to post it a day early so people would actually see it,’” Hocking wrote. “STOP IM CRYIN. I love you so so much.”

Combs and Hocking got engaged in the fall of 2018, and will marry sometime in 2020. Combs never imagined, when he started falling for Hocking, how much his star status would rise by the time he was ready to tie the knot.

“Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?” Combs told PEOPLE. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity wedding,’ but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, these people are getting married here?’”

Combs is back at radio with “Does to Me,” which is a collaboration with Eric Church. The song is from Combs’ sophomore What You See Is What You Get record.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer