Luke Combs Announces 'Does to Me' With Eric Church as His Next Single

It's official: Luke Combs' next single is "Does to Me," featuring Eric Church! The song is the third single from Combs' sophomore What You See Is What You Get record, and was written by Combs, along with Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve.

"Super excited to let y'all know Does to Me with [Eric Church] is going to be my next single on country radio," Combs shared on social media. "[Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve] and I loved the song when we wrote it back in 2016 and thought it sounded like a Church song. We joked about getting it to him, but at the time we had no way to get in touch with him. A few years went by and we started thinking it may could actually work. I never wanted Eric to feel like it was something he had to be a part of, but thankfully he loved the song when I sent it to him and helped us take it to another level.

"Crazy to think this will already be my 8th single, which is already more than I could've ever dreamed of, but this is one of the coolest moments of our careers so far - a single with one of our biggest musical inspirations," he continued. "That might not mean much to you but it does to me..."

It's fitting that Church is on Combs' single, since Combs admits he likely wouldn't even be an artist, at least not beyond his home state of North Carolina, without Church. Combs and Church both went to the same college, Appalachian State University, where Church was already well known, although not to Combs, who declined an invitation from one of his friends to go see Church in concert.

"I didn't give his music much of a chance that day to be honest with you. A couple weeks later, I'd had a few at that time, illegal beverages, now legal beverages, and I said, 'You know what? I’m gonna give this guy's album a shot," Combs recalled, via CMT. "I listened to it front to back and it really changed my outlook and changed a lot of things for me about country music.

"I was just a fan for three years and when I decided to pick the guitar up I said, 'You know what? If this guy went to college here and can be on stage at the CMAs and winning CMA Awards and getting number one songs, I don't see why I can't do it.'"

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz