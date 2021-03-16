✖

Luke Bryan is currently on a ski vacation with his family, though his time on the slopes hasn't been fully disaster-free. On Monday, the American Idol judge posted a video update on his trip, sharing a clip he took of his 10-year-old son Tate skiing.

As Bryan pointed out that he had passed his son, he began picking up speed, turning the lens on himself and yelling before falling to the ground, declaring, "Wipeout!" with a laugh. "Me and tot," his caption read. "Then I wiped out." The Georgia native previously shared another shot on the slopes with his nephew Til, using his caption to encourage fans to tune in to the latest episode of Idol.

"Me & Til shredding the slopes then headed in to watch @americanidol at 8/7c!" his caption read. "Who are you gonna watch with?" Bryan also used his wife, Caroline, to promote the show, posting a photo of the two in a lodge together with the caption, "Great day on the slopes with the family" and a missive for West Coast viewers to turn on their televisions.

Sunday's episode of Idol featured the final auditions of the season, and Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will soon return to Los Angeles for the live episodes. Unlike last season, which wrapped up remotely, the current batch of episodes were filmed with minimal changes due to the pandemic, though there's one thing Bryan is missing.

"The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19," he told PEOPLE. "One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can't walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough."

"I think that's one thing you'll see as a viewer of me and Lionel and Katy," Bryan continued. "When someone is hurting and they're emotional, you want to console them and hug them and love on them to help them through. The fact that sometimes we can't go put our arms around them is pretty heartbreaking." Despite that restriction, the country singer noted that the rest of the show will still "look and feel the same."