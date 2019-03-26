Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Suffer Major Cooking Fail

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, are one of country music’s most hilarious couples, and the duo showed off their relatability once again on Instagram on Monday when Caroline revealed that they had suffered a major cooking fail.

Caroline posted three videos of herself and Luke in their seriously smoky kitchen, with Caroline joking to the camera, “Our love is so hot, we just create smoke wherever we go,” before panning around the home, which was indeed filled with a gray haze. Luke, dressed in a camouflage hat and sweatshirt, cracked, “Our house smells like Golden Corral.”

“Never grilling in the house again,” he added as Caroline panned to the stove, where a cut of meat was sizzling and letting off even more smoke.

View this post on Instagram Why we never grill in our house….. @lukebryan A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Mar 25, 2019 at 4:46pm PDT

“Why we never grill in our house…..,” she captioned the clips.

When one fan commented that they hope the food still “tastes goodt [sic],” Caroline responded in the affirmative, writing, “yessssth it was.”

When another fan wondered why the couple had decided to cook inside, Caroline wrote, “It’s cold outside!”

Luke and Caroline are constantly sharing hilarious stories and videos from their lives on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their funny family.

During the holiday season, the duo engaged in a serious prank war, with Caroline coating Luke’s soap with nail polish, putting inappropriate bumper stickers on the family cars and blasting her loved ones with an air horn. In return, Luke shaved a mustache, put a rubber snake in the fridge and faked cutting himself while cooking to get back at his wife.

Luke and Caroline married in 2006 and share sons Tate and Bo. They also take care of Luke’s nephew, high school student Til, and his two nieces, who are in college. The couple took the three kids in after their dad, Ben Cheshire, passed away seven years after Luke’s sister, Kelly, died unexpectedly.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline previously told Robin Roberts of her and Luke welcoming the kids. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

