Luke Bryan Deals With Unfortunate Diagnosis Before Crash My Playa 2022

Crash My Playa 2022 is coming up fast, but Luke Bryan has hit a slight snag that would affect his two-night performance in Cancun. As Caroline Bryan shares on her Instagram feed, Bryan’s voice is feeling some strain after a wild night possibly sparked by the National Championship game. Luckily, his wife is around and carries a solution.

“He’s on vocal rest after his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game,” Bryan wrote next to the photo. “[Can’t] say I’m too unhappy about it! I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him.”

To ensure her husband’s voice stays intact, Bryan applies some blue tape to his mouth and turns the American Idol judge into a mute. Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa begins on Jan. 19 and ends on Jan. 22, delivering four nights of music in Cancun, Mexico.

Joining Bryan at the event will be an all-star slate, including recent Dancing With the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and country-rock duo LOCASH. Bryan has hosted the event for the past six years, pandemic aside.

“For the past six years, country superfans have descended upon the beaches of Mexico for a 4-night all-inclusive concert vacation hosted by superstar Luke Bryan and featuring the likes of Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and many more,” the official Crash My Playa site reads. “[From} sunrise to sunset, spend your days lounging on the beach, partying by the pool, or exploring the Yucatan Peninsula with fellow fans. When evening falls, take a stroll down the sand to our spectacular beachfront venue. Then, repeat!”

The event seems to be doing its best to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. As of Jan. 9, Crash My Playa was still scheduled as advertised. Questions rose after the cancellation of Dead & Company Playing in the Sand when John Mayer contracted the disease before the festival at the same venue.

Luckily fans looking to attend the event won’t be out of luck if COVID messes up the event. CID Presents will be “offering full refunds” and are treating the situation as a day-by-day matter. If anything, Bryan should be happy he’s not feeling under the weather for real. At this point, it could ruin the entire show.