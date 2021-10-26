Luke Bryan Stops to Help Woman With Flat Tire on the Side of the Road in Viral Video

Luke Bryan came to one lucky lady’s aid after she blew a tire in the middle of Tennessee. Courtney Potts revealed on social media Monday that after the tire on her car went flat and she was forced to pull over to wait for help, none other than the “Country Girl” singer came to her assistance and helped her get back on the road.

Sharing a video of the country singer getting down and dirty to change her tire, Potts wrote on TikTok, “When my tire blew in small town in Tennessee, who stopped to help? Luke Bryan. He deserves all the praise. …I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies.” She added more video of the encounter on her Instagram page, writing alongside footage of the American Idol judge removing the lug nuts from her tire, “Thank you again @lukebryan. I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better.”

@courtneypotts @LukeBryan I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies! ♬ What Makes You Country – Luke Bryan

“I can not even believe this!!! So crazy!!” one person commented on the video, as another gushed, “This is why he is a legend even with all that fame and money and he still is a great person absolutely love it man.” Another user wrote, “Love him even more after seeing this. What a kind thing to do!”

Bryan and his family gave back in another way over the weekend, holding their third annual Red Bird Games to benefit the Brett Boyer Foundation. Bryan’s wife Caroline was inspired to start the fundraiser after the death of niece Sadie Brett Boyer, who died in 2017 due to complications of Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect, and the Red Bird Games help raise money for research into treatment options for congenital heart problems.

Bryan can be seen in photos from the event posted on Instagram. “We are so grateful to everyone who participated in the event and at home with your generous donations. Our Brett was smiling down through beautiful weather and plenty of bumblebees circling the wildflowers, and our #heartwarior friends were celebrating along with us,” the foundation wrote in the caption.