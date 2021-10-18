The CMA Awards officially have their host for the next ceremony. On Monday, outlets such as Deadline reported that Luke Bryan would be hosting this year’s CMA Awards, which will air on Nov. 10. Not only will this mark Bryan’s hosting debut, but it will also mark the first time in nearly two decades that the ceremony will have a solo host.

The CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 10. Bryan, who has won CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award twice in the past, will be the ceremony’s only host for the night. Over the past two decades, there have been two hosts taking on duties at the CMA Awards. In 2020, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted. McEntire also co-hosted the year before that with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton by her side. From 2008 to 2018, Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley. Bryan issued a statement about being the show’s solo host, explaining that it will be a hard task to handle, but he’s up for the challenge.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” Bryan said. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.” The American Idol judge went on to reflect on the hosts of years’ past. The singer paid tribute to country music icons such as Kenny Rogers and Barbara Mandrell who have hosted in the past in addition to some of the ceremony’s more recent hosts.

“I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good,” he explained. “And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”