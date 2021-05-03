✖

Luke Bryan stopped by The Tonight Show last week, where he took part in one of host Jimmy Fallon's trademark games. The two played the "Singing Whisper Challenge," wear one person wears noise-canceling headphones with loud music playing and has to guess what song the other is singing by reading their lips.

Bryan went first, going into his falsetto to perform Alanis Morissette's 1996 hit "Ironic," which Fallon was unable to guess. The country star was in more familiar territory with Fallon's first attempt, correctly guessing that the host was singing Bryan's fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie's 1983 hit "All Night Long (All Night)," even after Fallon accidentally covered his mouth with his notecards. Bryan rocked out with his final track, Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," which Fallon immediately guessed after Bryan found the correct key for his voice.

During the accompanying interview, Bryan opened up about returning to the road this summer, sharing that he'll likely have to do some practicing at home ahead of time. "I've done a couple Zoom concerts. I'm forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," he told Fallon. "I'm going to have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to... I'm going to have to do a little extra prep because I'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff."

Earlier this month, Bryan announced his adjusted Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which begins in July after being rescheduled from 2020. "I've kind of always been a guy that loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans and interacting," he said. "The main thing is, I just think about that moment when I hit the stage."

The Georgia native's friend Blake Shelton recently revealed that Bryan had given him some advice if he forgets his own lyrics on stage. "I learned this trick from Luke Bryan, because Luke's the worst at going, 'You all sing,'" he said during a recent conversation at Ole Red Orlando. "I was like, 'Man, what?' He goes, 'Man, I can't remember my damn words.' It's easier to have the crowd sing it for you and they think they're part of the concert, really they're just saving his a—." Bryan's tour kicks off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York and runs through Oct. 16 in San Bernardino, California.