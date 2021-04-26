Luke Bryan Announces Adjusted Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates

✖

Luke Bryan is heading back out on the road, announcing a new start date for his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The trek will kick off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York and run through Oct. 16 in San Bernardino, California. The tour has been slightly shifted from its previously-announced start date of May 30, which means there are multiple rescheduled dates.

"There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live," Bryan said in a statement. "I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!"

The American Idol judge will be joined on the trek by previously-announced acts Caylee Hammack and Runaway June along with Dylan Scott, who is replacing Morgan Wallen. Wallen told fans in a message earlier this month that he will not be touring this summer, dates which would have included Bryan's shows and festival slots.

New concert dates will be available for presale to Bryan's fan club, the Nut House, on Tuesday, April 27 and to the general public beginning Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time at www.lukebryan.com. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates. See the full list of dates below.

July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *

Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *

*indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18

Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19

DJ Rock on all dates