Luke Bryan Speaks out About Surprise New Single, ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Luke Bryan is speaking out about his surprise new single, “Knockin’ Boots.” The singer, who dropped the song on Friday, reveals he knew as soon as he heard it he wanted to include it on a project.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said in a statement of the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

Bryan teased the song on social media, which will be from a brand-new album, slated to be released by the end of 2019. In the clip that Bryan shared when announcing the song, he performed the chorus, which says, “Yeah, birds need bees and ice needs whiskey / Boys like me need girls like you to kiss me / Fishin’ in the dark needs Nitty Gritty under that pale moon / Sweet tea needs that sugar stirrin’ / Small town lights need both ends burnin’ / Shades need drawin’ / Hearts need falin’ / Boots need knockin’ / Knockin’ boots.”

The American Idol judge later shared another clip of him performing the song, which he shot in what is presumably his own house with his brown dog, appropriately named Choc, also making an appearance.

“This is the first time I have officially performed it with a guitar, and I can’t guarantee no mistakes,” Bryan quipped, “but we’re hopefully going to have some fun, and hopefully Choc won’t howl during my performance.”

The singer, whose phone hilariously rang during his impromptu performance, reflected on the song’s debut.

“I had like two mistakes,” conceded Bryan. “But I had distractions.”

Bryan previously admitted he wasn’t sure if his next single would be from his new record or his latest What Makes You Country project.

“We have some stuff on my current album that we’re weighing whether we want to [release it as a] single …or not,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “I’ve been in the studio. I’ve recorded some songs that we’re really, really excited about. I’m writing a lot. I’m excited to be writing.”

Bryan will soon head to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards, where he is nominated for Single of the Year, for “Most People Are Good,” and the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

