Luke Bryan Sounds Rough in Video Showing off Voice Loss After Georgia’s National Championship Win

Luke Bryan is resting his vocal cords ahead of Crash My Playa 2022 after losing his voice cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game against their SEC rival Alabama. The “One Margarita” singer’s wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video to her Instagram after the game showing her husband sounding rough as he attempted to get his voice back ahead of the multi-day concert.

“This is my voice after the Georgia game,” he says in the video as Caroline laughs. “I’m gonna have some hot soup now,” he adds. Caroline previously dogged her husband for straining his voice ahead of his Cancun performances on Instagram, sharing a photo in which she had taped over his mouth to keep him from talking while resting up. “He’s on vocal rest after his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game,” she captioned the photo. “[Can’t] say I’m too unhappy about it! I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him.”

Fans were supportive of Bryan taking a break, with one person commenting, “His sweet voice will be back before you know it. I know you will take good care of him!” Another added, “Yes rest that voice!” while Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley joked of his own family, “Send the tape to my mom, I can guarantee you she wants it for my dad”

Crash My Playa 2022 kicks off on Jan. 19 and ends on Jan. 22, delivering four nights of music in Cancun, Mexico. Joining Bryan at the concert is an all-star lineup including Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and country-rock duo LOCASH. Bryan has hosted the event for the past six years, and he’s been determined not to miss this one either.

“For the past six years, country superfans have descended upon the beaches of Mexico for a 4-night all-inclusive concert vacation hosted by superstar Luke Bryan and featuring the likes of Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and many more,” the official Crash My Playa site advertises. “[From] sunrise to sunset, spend your days lounging on the beach, partying by the pool, or exploring the Yucatan Peninsula with fellow fans. When evening falls, take a stroll down the sand to our spectacular beachfront venue. Then, repeat!”