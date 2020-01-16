Luke Bryan: Runaway June, Caylee Hammack React to Proud to Be Right Here Tour Invitation

When Luke Bryan hits the road this summer on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, he will be joined by Morgan Wallen, along with Runaway June and Caylee Hammack. Both Runaway June and Hammack have had plenty of tour experience already, with the trio joining Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and Hammack joining Miranda Lambert for several dates on Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour –– and they are both eager to hit the road again, this time with another one of country music’s biggest superstars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway June (@runawayjuneofficial) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:36am PST

Runaway June, made up of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne and Hannah Mulholland shared the news in a video posted on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a big tour announcement,” Wayne teased, before Mulholland continued with, “We’re going on the Proud to Be Right Here Tour 2020 with….” as they all chimed in, “Luke Bryan!”

“We’re so excited you guys,” Wayne gushed. “We can’t even believe this is real life.”

Hammack also spoke out about the announcement, recalling her early experience with Bryan, never imagining she would ever hit the road with him.

“I remember years ago, when [Luke Bryan] called me to tell me to move to Nashville after hearing a burnt CD of my songs that his mom had brought to him,” Hammack posted on Instagram. “Now I get to open for him on tour this year?! I’M NOT SCREAMING, YOU ARE.”

Bryan praised all of his opening acts when announcing his tour, as well as his upcoming new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.

“I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created,” Bryan said in a statement. “And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”

The Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off on May 28 in Riverbend, Ohio. Visit Bryan’s website for a complete list of dates.

Getty / Stephen J. Cohen