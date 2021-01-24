Luke Bryan Reveals 'Big Day' in His Marriage to Wife Caroline Ahead of Couple's 'Duck Date'

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer Bryan, enjoyed a date night recently. But, it didn't seem like they were both on board with the itinerary of their date. As Caroline noted on Instagram, she wasn't exactly thrilled that her husband was taking her duck hunting for their date night.

In a video that Caroline posted on Jan. 16, Bryan can be seen saying, "It's a big day in our marriage. We're going on a duck date." However, based on the caption for the video, the country singer's wife might have just "sabotaged" their date, as she isn't a fan of duck hunting. She wrote, "When he asked me to go on a date, didn’t realize it would be hunting.....guess I’m going hunting today. And I love ducks....so I might sabotage this hunt too." Caroline ended her caption with a smiling, devilish emoji.

According to Taste of Country, the couple's date went almost exactly how you'd expect given their difference in opinion when it comes to the topic of hunting. On Caroline's Instagram Story, she showcased how the Polaris that they were driving around in got stuck with water up to the steering wheel. Bryan was, naturally, not happy about the turn of events. However, his wife jokingly said in her Instagram Story, "This date's going great."

Bryan and Caroline's "duck date" comes about a month after they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. The American Idol judge previously shared that he met his wife when they were both attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, per PEOPLE. While they had a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship towards the beginning of their relationship, they were able to make things work, as they wed in 2006. Bryan said on the since-canceled talk show Pickler & Ben in 2018, "We'd date a little in college, and then we'd break up. And then I would be devastated. We'd get back together, break up. Then she would be devastated."

"We finally decided we were not going to break up anymore," he added. "And then I graduate college, and she has two more years, and then we break up again. It was like the Dark Ages for both of us. We were apart for 5½ years, which was kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, got all this going. She finished college. She went and actually had a career."