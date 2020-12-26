Luke Bryan Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas With 'Instagram vs. Reality' Family Photo

✖

Luke Bryan celebrated the holidays with his closest family members this year, spending Christmas with his wife, Caroline, their two sons, Bo and Tate, his mom, LeClaire, nieces Jordan and Kris and nephew Til. On Friday, the American Idol judge used Instagram to give fans a look at the family's Christmas celebration, posting a pair of snaps of the group in their most festive outfits.

"Instagram vs reality. Merry Christmas," Bryan captioned the post, which began with a snap of the family sitting together in front of a tree and smiling before everyone pulled their best funny faces. "I need a nap," Caroline commented. This year, the Bryans have a new official addition to their family photos after Jordan's boyfriend asked her to marry him earlier this week, and judging by his Christmas sweater, he fits right in.

Caroline shared a separate family photo on her own page, posting a shot of herself, her husband and their sons sitting on a couch wearing matching plaid pants, part of Caroline and Bryan's collaboration with Jockey. The family's dogs, Choc and Boss, also made an appearance. "Merry Christmas Eve!" Caroline shared. "Cozied up in our @jockey PJs!"

One day earlier, she shared a much more candid photo of herself, Jordan and Kris receiving a Christmas surprise they weren't expecting, courtesy of LeClaire. "This is NOT the early Christmas present we expected....," her caption read.

That photo arrived shortly before the conclusion of Caroline's annual Pranksmas, an annual event during which she pranks various friends and family members using a combination of acting, props and good old-fashioned jump scares. This year, victims included LeClaire, Tate, Caroline's assistant and more, and Caroline also ran a fan contest that resulted in some hilarious entries.

"I get tortured. I get literally tortured," Bryan told Taste of Country Nights of his wife's pranks. "I have scars from her pranks."

He's also managed to get Caroline back several times over the years, including a particularly memorable moment in college.

"I Vaseline-d her windshield and door handle of her car," he said.. "Imagine you're late to class, and you stick your hand under the handle, and you get Vaseline. And then get in your car. A Vaseline-d windshield is a nightmare. Like, it's a nightmare. Her retaliation was she broke into my dorm room. It was not pretty."