Luke Bryan Earns His 25th No. 1 With 'One Margarita'

Luke Bryan's summer track "One Margarita" has officially ascended to the top of the charts, giving the American Idol judge his 25th career No. 1 and his 23rd on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. The song took just 15 weeks to hit the top spot on the Billboard chart, marking the quickest ascension in 2020.

On Tuesday, Bryan shared a video celebrating "One Margarita" hitting No. 1, posting a clip of himself walking along a dock. "I'm going to get on my boat and go fishing and I'm just sending y'all a message thanking you for my 25th number one song, 'One Margarita,'" he told the camera. "25. Never would have imagined I would have 25 number one songs. Thank you to all my fans... feels good." "Love y'all," he captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

"One Margarita" is the third single from Bryan's upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," following "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight," both of which also went to No. 1. "When I first heard 'One Margarita,' I really thought it was the perfect summer song," Bryan told Billboard. "Catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!" Bryan was scheduled to take "One Margarita" on the road on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which was recently postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," Bryan shared in a statement on Instagram last month. "We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there."

The tour was scheduled to begin in May 2020 with special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, all of whom will return for the trek in 2021. Several dates on the tour scheduled from July to October 2020 have been canceled while the remaining dates have been rescheduled.