✖

This season of American Idol is judge Katy Perry's first as a mom, after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. Fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are clearly happy to offer their support, though they might not to be able to remember the baby's name.

In a deleted scene from Sunday's episode shared by PEOPLE, the three men filmed a spoof in which they prepare for baby Daisy with everything they might need, only to forget her name. "Okay guys, here we go," Seacrest starts as he wheels a luggage cart filled with baby supplies toward Bryan and Richie. "We got the diapers," Bryan said. "That's a check," Richie chimed in. "Who's got the bottles?" "Bottles are here," Seacrest replied. "I've got pacifiers, extra pacifiers for when Katy's on set."

"Have we forgotten anything?" Bryan wondered, to which Richie answered, "What's the baby's name?" "You're kidding me, Lionel," Seacrest said. "It's Tulip." The group continued to attempt to guess Daisy's name after confirming that it was a flower, throwing out suggestions including "Daffodil," "Hyacinth," and "Gardenia" before Bryan landed on the presumed correct answer, "Frangipani." "Never would've figured that one out," Richie said. "Thank you, Luke," added Seacrest. "What would we do without you Luke Bryan?"

Perry returned to work on Idol just a few months after giving birth to Daisy, and Bryan recently told PEOPLE that watching the "Smile" singer as a mom has been a "very beautiful thing." "It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," he said. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," Bryan continued. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule. But she's been a trooper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

Perry discussed her life as a working mom during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, sharing that returning to Idol so soon after giving birth was "intense." "Of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine," she joked. "But I did start filming American Idol Season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?" She added, "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like — holy crap! 'This is what women do? Oh my God!'"